Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

Kosovar election authorities have not verified the party lists of three parties in the upcoming parliamentary elections on February 14, potentially dashing former Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s bid of taking up the post again.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kosovo-election-kurti-opposition-/31064627.html