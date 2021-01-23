The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mali To Start COVID-19 Vaccination With Support From COVAX

On Friday, Mali's Ministry of Health announced that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins in April as the government plans to acquire 8.4 million doses.

The authorities explained that health workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities would be prioritized. The government will carry out the immunization with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which will arrive in the country by the end of March.

"The vaccine that Mali has chosen, like most African countries, is the vaccine that keeps at +2 and +8 degrees," Health Minister Fanta Siby told the press.

Moreover, the government explained that the vaccination campaign has the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative's financial support. The country is going through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Mali-To-Start-COVID-19-Vaccination-With-Support-From-COVAX-20210122-0023.html

