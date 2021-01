Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 21:42 Hits: 2

TikTok users are posting videos calling for protests in support of jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. Moscow's police said they will suppress any "unauthorized actions."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-pressures-tiktok-ahead-of-pro-navalny-rallies/a-56313375?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf