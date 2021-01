Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 23:29 Hits: 2

Pfizer-BioNTech will ship the first 40 million coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations next month. The WHO's COVAX scheme is aimed at 20% of vulnerable populations this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-poorer-nations-to-get-first-40-million-vaccines-next-month/a-56320752?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf