Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 06:55 Hits: 9

KLANG: Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin have directed the people not to overlook their responsibility to protect stray animals, especially cats and dogs. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/23/selangor-ruler-tengku-permaisuri-direct-people-to-be-compassionate-to-strays