Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 22:28 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization will begin considering China's two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency approval next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-to-consider-two-chinese-covid-19-vaccines-next-week-14023122