Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 16:29 Hits: 6

The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, rejecting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's request for a delay.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210122-house-to-deliver-trump-impeachment-charge-monday-rejecting-gop-bid-for-delay