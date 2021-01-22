The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brazil's Porto Alegre: From anti-globalisation symbol to conservative stronghold

Brazil's Porto Alegre: From anti-globalisation symbol to conservative stronghold Amid violence, racism and poverty, the southern city of Porto Alegre has become a symbol of the divisions in Brazilian society. In November 2020, a Black man was beaten to death by white security guards at a supermarket there. Once a testing ground for the Brazilian left who wanted to change the world, the city has been run by the conservative right for the last 14 years. What has become of the children of the World Social Forum, which Porto Alegre hosted from 2001 to 2005? What remains of that alternative vision of the world? Our correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20210122-brazil-s-porto-alegre-from-anti-globalisation-symbol-to-conservative-stronghold

