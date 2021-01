Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:23 Hits: 10

HELSINKI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The first ever cases of the easily transmittable bird flu type H5N8 have been detected in Finland, the Finnish Food Authority confirmed on Friday to national broadcaster Yle. Read full story

