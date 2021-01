Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:39 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Over 1,200 adverse events were reported after receipt of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 10, with 10 cases determined to be anaphylaxis, according to a report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday. Read full story

