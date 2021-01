Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 17:54 Hits: 10

France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte will store its first vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a secret and secure location when they arrive on Sunday to deter would-be thieves, the local health authority chief said.

