Senate confirms Lloyd Austin, the nation's first Black defense secretary

The Senate voted 93-2 Friday to confirm Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon, making him nation's first Black secretary of defense. Republicans Josh Hawley and Mike Lee voted against the confirmation. This follows votes in the House and Senate to approve a waiver exempting Austin from a seven-year hiatus from service before being allowed to hold the top position at Defense.

That seven-year restriction from former generals holding the slot is a provision of the 1947 National Security Act, intended to exercise civilian control—as required by the U.S. Constitution—of a nonpartisan military. Since 1947, only three men have obtained that waiver, George C. Marshall in 1950, U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis in 2016 and now Austin. Austin was commander of U.S. forces in Iraq in 2010 and 2011, then served as head of U.S. Central Command from 2013 to 2016, when he commanded all U.S. forces in the region.

President Biden sought to alleviate concern that this appointment would again threaten the tenet and tradition of civil control of the military by arguing Austin's qualifications. "Austin's many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face. He is the person we need in this moment."

Austin sought to allay those concerns as well in his hearing, and succeeded. "At last week's hearing on civilian control of the military, valid concerns were raised. But at his nomination hearing, Austin pledged to repair civilian military relations. These were critical comments from Austin, whom I support," Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said before Friday's vote.

He also faced tough questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who called him out for his ties to Raytheon, a massive defense contractor headquartered in her home state. Austin was on the board of directors for the company up until now. Warren pressed Austin on his initial commitment to a one-year recusal period from weighing in on any matters involving Raytheon, and secured a promise that he would recuse himself for the whole of Biden's first term. “Well I just want you to know I really do appreciate that, general," Warren responded. "Going above and beyond what federal law requires as you are doing here sends a powerful message that you are working on behalf of the American people and no one else." She voted for confirmation Friday.

