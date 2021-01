Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:51 Hits: 6

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations says it has received reports of 12 Syrian and Iraqi nationals being murdered in the first half of January at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, which holds internal refugees and families of Islamic State fighters. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/22/reports-of-12-murdered-at-kurdish-run-displacement-camp-in-syria-un