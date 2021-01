Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:05 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: Not wearing a face mask while out in crowded public areas tops the list of violations of standard operating procedures (SOP) among the public, which saw police arresting 228 individuals for committing this offence. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/22/not-wearing-face-masks-in-crowded-areas-tops-sop-violations-228-arrested-for-this-offence-says-ismail-sabri