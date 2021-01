Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 07:28 Hits: 4

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has added its voice to a growing chorus of calls urging Russian authorities to curb their "unlawful" campaign against jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, whose associates are being pressured and rounded up ahead of expected nationwide protests this weekend.

