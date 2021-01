Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 07:49 Hits: 5

The first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons entered into force on Friday. The international pact has been ratified by 51 states, though none are nuclear powers. Germany, which hosts US warheads, also hasn't signed on.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/treaty-banning-nuclear-weapons-takes-effect-without-german-signature/a-56294059?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf