Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 08:45 Hits: 6

SEREMBAN: Police are looking for six individuals to help in its probe into a case after a 66-year-old retiree was cheated of RM1.8mil in savings. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/22/retired-teacher-cheated-of-rm18mil-cops-looking-for-six-people-to-aid-in-probe