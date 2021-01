Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 09:03 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Fuel prices will increase across the board from Jan 23 to Jan 29, said the Finance Ministry. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/22/privacy-fears-as-indian-city-readies-facial-recognition-to-spot-harassed-women