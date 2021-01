Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 10

SIBU: A 50-year-old accountant lost RM25,000 after being cheated by a man who claimed to be a friend of hers named “Kevin”. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/22/accountant-loses-rm25k-to-person-impersonating-her-friend