Published on Friday, 22 January 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Before he returned to Russia, opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his supporters had anticipated he would be arrested and planned to force the Kremlin to release him by staging repeated protests, a close ally has said. Read full story

