Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:34 Hits: 7

US President Joe Biden's decision to lift the ban on travel to the US by citizens of majority-Muslim countries has already won praise in Africa. But governments aren't expecting miracles from the new administration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-might-biden-s-us-africa-policy-look-like/a-56304477?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf