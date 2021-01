Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:57 Hits: 8

Hungary has become the first EU country to grant emergency approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Germany's Angela Merkel has offered Russia support, but only if EU regulators give the green light.

