The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

France's 2021 Michelin Guide released despite Covid-19 restaurant shutdown

Category: World Hits: 4

France's 2021 Michelin Guide released despite Covid-19 restaurant shutdown France is known around the world for its gastronomy and love of food. In this week's show, we take a closer look at what's been called the food lover's bible: the Michelin Guide. Arguably the standard-bearer for haute cuisine, many people wondered if the guide would come out at all this year given that restaurants in France had to shut down for six months in 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown. But for the famous red guide, it was important to keep up the tradition, especially this year.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/french-connections/20210121-france-s-2021-michelin-guide-released-despite-covid-19-restaurant-shutdown

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version