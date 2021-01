Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 14:58 Hits: 4

A leading French cartoonist on Wednesday said he would no longer work for Le Monde after the newspaper apologised for a cartoon he drew that tackled a sex-abuse scandal.

