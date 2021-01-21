Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 15:29 Hits: 4

In a remote town in Brazil's Bahia State, a health and environmental disaster linked to industrial pollution has been going on for decades. A lead smelter that opened in 1960 and closed in the 1990s continues to poison residents of Santo Amaro. They have rarely succeeded in getting justice, and time is running out: former employees are suffering from illnesses linked to their constant exposure to the metal. Our correspondents went to meet former factory worker Adailson Pereira Moura, who is fighting tirelessly for victims to receive compensation before it's too late.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210121-a-silent-death-residents-of-brazilian-town-of-santo-amaro-poisoned-by-lead