Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:19 Hits: 9

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to supply their COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization co-led COVAX vaccine access scheme, two sources familiar with the deal said, the latest in a series of shots to be included in the project aimed at lower-income countries. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/22/exclusive-pfizer-biontech-agree-to-supply-who-co-led-covid-19-vaccine-scheme---sources