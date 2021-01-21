Fox News actually gets upset over Biden's denouncing white supremacy – because it might offend Trump voters

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 01:09 Hits: 0

After the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Fox News critiqued the 46th president's speech, taking issue with Biden's strong denouncement of nativism, racism, and white supremacy – which, they suggested, might offend Trump voters.

Denouncing nativism, racism, and white supremacy was apparently upsetting to Fox News host Martha MacCallum and Fox News contributor Dan Henninger, who is also the deputy editorial page director of The Wall Street Journal.

Trump supporters "might be asking, 'Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?'" Henninger asked, as Media Matters reports.

Is President Biden "talking about Donald J. Trump or is he talking about the people who voted for Trump?" he also asked.

"I think a lot of them," he said, referring to Trump voters, "would be entitled to sit out there and say, 'I'm not that person.'"

Many Americans would say that voting for a racist, white nationalist, and white supremacist, twice, makes you "that person."

"And if he is trying to reconcile with the country, it's one thing for him to be giving his inaugural speech about his grievances with Donald J. Trump, but a lot of people out there who supported Trump and his policies did not agree with some of those ideas," he added.

It's important to also note that President Biden – who did not mention Trump – did not support an illegal, seditious, insurrectionist, and unconstitutional attempt to overturn an election, so he is not the one who needs to "reconcile" with the country.

MacCallum added that President Biden "talked about nativism, racism and fear. And, you know, it kind of fits in to the litany of words that we've heard about, the 'deplorables,' about 'clinging to guns and religion,' about 'cults' and people being — need to be 'deprogrammed.'"

For context, here's are the words President Biden said in his inaugural speech that were so upsetting to Fox News.

"Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart," President Biden said. "The battle is perennial. Victory is never assured. Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our "better angels" have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward. And, we can do so now. History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity."

Separately, he also said: "And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat."

It's hard to see how anyone who isn't a political extremist, white supremacist, or domestic terrorist could take issue with that.

