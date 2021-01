Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 1

French university students have protested against the financial and psychological effects of the lockdown. The French president has promised to allow a very limited return to campus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-emmanuel-macron-promises-more-support-for-students-in-france/a-56303249?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf