Chinese citizens, rescue workers mobilise to save 21 trapped gold miners

An explosion in the Hushan gold mine on January 10 in Qixia, a city in China’s eastern Shandong province, killed one miner and trapped 21 others underground. After a week without contact, rescue workers established communication with the miners on January 18, when the latter sent up a handwritten note via a shaft that workers had drilled from the surface. Images from Chinese social media show rescue workers and citizens alike mobilised to aid the miners, in an urgent mission that has provoked an outpouring of support from the population.

