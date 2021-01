Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 18:07 Hits: 2

President Biden signed 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday. Mask wearing during travel will now be a federal mandate. Mr. Biden has also directed FEMA to set up vaccination centers and establish a Health Equity Task Force to support minority communities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0121/Biden-s-No.-1-priority-Stop-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus?icid=rss