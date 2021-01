Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 13:32 Hits: 2

The US-China relationship is “too big to fail.” Peaceful coexistence, based on a combination of cooperation and competition, will not always be easy; but with the United States in capable hands again, both sides have what it takes to make it work.

