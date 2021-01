Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 15:49 Hits: 2

Because every country is different, the ignominious exit of a political figure like US President Donald Trump does not necessarily tell us anything about the fate of authoritarian populists elsewhere. Just as populists tend to learn from one another's successes, so will they heed others' mistakes.

