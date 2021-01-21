The Hill We Climb : Watch Breathtaking Poem by Amanda Gorman, Youngest Inaugural Poet in U.S. History

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 13:47 Hits: 3

One of the most remarkable moments from Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony came from poet Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet in U.S. history to speak at a presidential inauguration. The 22 year-old read “The Hill We Climb,” a poem she finished right after the riot at the Capitol earlier this month. We feature her full recitation and get reaction from scholar Cornel West and award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/21/amanda_gorman_poem_biden_inauguration