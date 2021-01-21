The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Hill We Climb : Watch Breathtaking Poem by Amanda Gorman, Youngest Inaugural Poet in U.S. History

One of the most remarkable moments from Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony came from poet Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet in U.S. history to speak at a presidential inauguration. The 22 year-old read “The Hill We Climb,” a poem she finished right after the riot at the Capitol earlier this month. We feature her full recitation and get reaction from scholar Cornel West and award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/21/amanda_gorman_poem_biden_inauguration

