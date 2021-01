Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 08:42 Hits: 4

Thousands of Mongolians have protested against what they say is the heavy-handed treatment of a coronavirus-infected mother and her newborn baby, prompting a wave of resignations by officials.

