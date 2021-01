Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 08:50 Hits: 4

China on Thursday congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration and called for a reset in relations between Beijing and Washington, as the new administration brought an end to the fractious term of Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/china-us-president-joe-biden-reset-relations-14012020