China Sanctions 28 Trump Officials, Pompeo Included

The Chinese government-sanctioned on Wednesday former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alongside 27 officials of Trump's administration who "seriously violated China's sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for the such U.S. moves on China-related issues."

The Foreign Ministry remarked in a statement that "over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations."

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Announces Sanctions on Pompeo and Others:

The sanctioned officials and "their immediate family members" are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. Also, companies and institutions associated with them are barred from "doing business with China." Pompeo has attacked the Chinese government and tried to interfere in its internal affairs.

“If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to commit genocide and crimes against humanity against its people, imagine what it will be emboldened to do to the free world, in the not-so-distant future,” the former Secretary of State remarked recently.

In response, the Chinese authorities said that "Pompeo’s so-called designation is a piece of wastepaper." According to a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, "Pompeo is turning himself into a doomsday clown and joke of the century with his last madness and lies of the century."

Donald Trump's former adviser David Bannon, who was pardoned by the former president, is also among those officials banned from China.

