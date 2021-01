Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 01:57 Hits: 4

Heads of government around the world hope that new US President Joe Biden will cooperate to tackle global issues, lift sanctions and improve bilateral relations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-leaders-welcome-us-president-joe-biden-s-inauguration/a-56297000?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf