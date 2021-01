Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:38 Hits: 5

Infections in Germany have been on the decline for 10 days in a row, one COVID-19 metric has shown. China is set to introduce mandatory testing ahead of the lunar year. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-sees-big-drop-in-covid-cases/a-56297819?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf