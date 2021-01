Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:26 Hits: 4

KUCHING: Sarawak will roll out another aid package totalling RM405mil to help the people face the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/21/another-rm405mil-aid-package-for-sarawakians-to-cope-with-covid-19-pandemic