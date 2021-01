Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:58 Hits: 4

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A banned Thai opposition politician, who is facing a criminal complaint of defaming the monarchy, defended on Thursday his criticism of the government's coronavirus vaccine strategy that relies on a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/21/thai-opposition-figure-says-government-aims-to-silence-him-on-vaccine