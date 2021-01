Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 08:20 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has asked social networks, including video-sharing app TikTok, to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies on Saturday in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Read full story

