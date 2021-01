Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 01:41 Hits: 4

PARIS: Rich countries have over-reported finance to help countries adapt to the impacts of climate change by US$20 billion over the last decade, leaving at-risk communities drastically underfunded, a new analysis showed on Thursday (Jan 21). Under the 2015 Paris climate deal, countries are ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/rich-nations-hugely-exaggerate-climate-finance-study-14009164