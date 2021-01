Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 02:52 Hits: 4

LONDON: Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious COVID-19 variants discovered in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday (Jan 20). The team behind the vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/oxford-scientists-covid-19-vaccine-versions-combat-new-variants-14008214