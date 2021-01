Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 04:49 Hits: 4

Taiwan's relationship with its most important global backer the United States has gotten off to a strong start with President Joe Biden's new administration, after the island's de facto ambassador attended his inauguration on Wednesday (Jan 20).

