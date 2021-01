Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:06 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden signed 15 executive actions shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday (Jan 20), undoing policies put in place by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/day-one-president-biden-rolls-back-trump-policies-wall-climate-14008604