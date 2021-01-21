Inauguration Day comes to a close not with in-person balls but with a virtual 'Celebrating America'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 01:30 Hits: 3

It would have been sweet to see President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrate their inauguration with a series of televised dances at crowded inaugural balls. But COVID-19 wasn’t having it. Instead, the inauguration planners put together “Celebrating America,” a program hosted by Tom Hanks with an all-star line-up.

All-star, you say? Why yes.

Performers include Bruce Springsteen, The Foo Fighters, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Katy Perry, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also appear. As will Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and Kim Ng, the first woman MLB general manager.

The event will air from 8:30 to 10 PM ET on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, and will stream on YouTube and elsewhere.

