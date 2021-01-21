The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Bernie Sanders inauguration meme went viral, and it's worth enjoying

I would like to preface this by saying I like Sen. Bernie Sanders. I voted for him in two primaries. This story is not about mocking Bernie Sanders but about enjoying how absolutely Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders is. He is the most Bernie Sanders of anyone in the world. His political convictions are clear, and the package it comes in is also clear. I was born and raised on the east coast, and Sanders reminds me of many folks I knew growing up. Whether you like Sanders or not, he is definitively Bernie Sanders.

Today, during the celebratory inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Sanders set the internet alight by wearing a smart and sensible winter jacket, some powerful Vermont-made mittens, and keeping himself cozy and casual during what was clearly a very cold day in Washington, D.C. One image of Sanders, which depicts him with his arms and legs crossed while sitting quietly, went viral—and viral again, and again. Let’s enjoy the senator from Vermont on this hopeful day.

Sanders showed up and the internet took notice right away.

Bernie is your uncle who walks into your graduation dinner, hands you a check he just ripped out of his checkbook, no card, and asks the waiter where the nearest UPS Dropbox is because he needs to return something while he’s out. pic.twitter.com/Hpc8EWABCl

Then he sat down, and the glorious collective unconscious feeling that we are all Bernie Sanders took hold.

The pose. The mittens. The social distance. pic.twitter.com/kwHH7AzZY8

Looking warm, @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/YcasZJ0iT3

And took off.

pic.twitter.com/sumTJVtVtx

Recovery.

Me at an AA mtg pic.twitter.com/Rn8rJMaUca

Sopranos.

pic.twitter.com/vE5I7FMNCu

The Wire.

Bernie got the pit humming. pic.twitter.com/XSnStFAzau

Star Wars.

What the hell is Bernie doing on Hoth? pic.twitter.com/kMqoLLbMKI

It's okay Bernie Kanan doesn't like Lando either. pic.twitter.com/OGVeUEsLtT

Star Trek.

Full disclosure this one may be photoshoped pic.twitter.com/iJpA0alYpa

Game of Thrones.

Bernie Sanders on the throne #Inaugurationpic.twitter.com/VttFn7ky8K

Twin Peaks.

pic.twitter.com/m6FCZ88okg

Religious art.

Bernie at the Appearance of Christ Before the People pic.twitter.com/xZ8jQ5lKW1

Boutique art Bernie works on a lot of levels.

Thanks for watching my table Bernie. pic.twitter.com/VKahCThFwg

Reality.

me at my first party post-pandemic pic.twitter.com/oYqoYQazfb

The personalized.

Can’t believe my beautiful friend @kaysaprocky got to take this amazing picture with @BernieSanders ???? they even did the same pose ???? i totally did not photoshop this i swear, 100% real ???? pic.twitter.com/R8A9JDcsy2

Hardcore Bernie.

Bernie is hardcore. #BernieSanderspic.twitter.com/IWPAUIu5oD

pic.twitter.com/mxvcx9z43p

Mexico represents.

Follow this link ???????? https://t.co/YEq2CfmDlApic.twitter.com/2Uft46ndbQ

Rainbow!

#Inauguration2021#fashion#rainbowpic.twitter.com/U4Ji5yIv1f

And finally.

Tell me you're from Vermont without telling me you're from Vermont #bernie#berniesmittens#Inauguration2021pic.twitter.com/4rMGgUpbyC

