Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 20:16 Hits: 4

Montenegro's parliament has approved changes to a controversial law on religion that has dominated politics in the Balkan country for more than a year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/montenegrin-parliament-again-passes-amendments-to-safeguard-church-properties-after-presidential-veto/31060279.html