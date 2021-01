Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 22:16 Hits: 7

Helge Braun, head of the Angela Merkel's Chancellery, has celebrated US plans to stay in the WHO. In the same interview, he left the door open to EU border restrictions in tackling COVID-19, but said this was not ideal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-chancellery-very-very-good-sign-that-biden-will-rejoin-who/a-56294581?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf