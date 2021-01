Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 21:33 Hits: 5

The Dutch government on Wednesday (Jan 20) proposed the first nationwide curfew since World War Two and a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain in its toughest moves yet to limit the spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/netherlands-first-curfew-world-war-two-flight-bans-covid-19-14004492